UN sacks peace observers in Colombia for dancing with FARC rebels

The monitors' names and nationalities were not given.
One was Portuguese, the military's joint staff said in a statement from Lisbon. It said the soldier in question had been recalled over the incident.
The FARC's 5,700 fighters are currently gathering near 26 zones where they are due to demobilize over a period of six months.
The UN has sent 280 monitors to oversee the process, a contingent set to eventually number 450.
President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledged "delays" and "problems" in the process during a visit to Mesetas, in the central department of Meta, which will play host to the largest demobilization zone, with about 650 rebels expected.
Santos met with senior FARC officials to try to help speed the arrival of the rebels in the demobilization zones.
Founded in 1964, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is the largest rebel group in a conflict that has claimed more than 260,000 lives.
