Lauren Groff: Fates, Furies and finding inspiration in France

FOCUS

Sudan: Civilians caught in crossfire in Nuba Mountains

BUSINESS DAILY

Despite hurdles, Volkswagen confident of US future

BUSINESS DAILY

Mexico's president limits price hikes in bid to quell fuel protests

IN THE PAPERS

Obama to give farewell speech: 'Yes, he could'

MEDIAWATCH

#CharlieHebdo and the repentant jihadist?

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 2)

FOCUS

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

FASHION

All the best of the Parisian catwalks and a look behind the scenes at the big names in Haute Couture. Every Friday at 10.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-06

Dancing models, Chanel and the Ritz in Paris

© MEDIATV PRESSE

Fashion seems to have moved on from being the wallflower at the party. Jean Paul Gaultier started the trend back in January 2016. Dance is now everywhere, whether it's in the Fashion Films of Kenzo or of Galeries Lafayette. Meanwhile, with a sense of theatricality that has a very French touch, Chanel presented its collection dedicated to artistic craftsmanship at the Ritz in Paris - with dancing models. Don't miss it!

By Media TV

Archives

2016-12-22 fashion

10th edition of the International Festival of African Fashion (FIMA) in Agadez in Niger

Known as the “Magician of the desert”, Nigerien fashion designer Alphadi is about to open the 10th edition of his International Festival for Fashion in Africa, or FIMA, in...

2016-12-08 fashion

French fashion legend Pierre Cardin celebrates 70 years of design

He is the only fashion designer who is a member of the French academy of fine arts. French couturier Pierre Cardin has chosen to celebrate the 70th anniversary of his fashion...

2016-12-02 fashion

Discovering the winter 2016/2017 men's fashion collections in Paris

Fashion designers love it when the temperature drops as winter collections are made up of more clothes. And when it comes to menswear, cold weather allows for a little more...

2016-11-17 fashion

This winter, Ready-to-Wear takes inspiration from the 70s and 80s

Fashion is most exciting when it transcends its primary function – that is, protecting you from the cold, or protecting your modesty... This winter, fashion designers have...

