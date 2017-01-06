International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Rule By Twitter, Brexit, The Robots are Taking Over (part 2)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Turkey's Terror Quagmire, Netanyahu's Israel (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

Dadaab: Growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp

Read more

REVISITED

South Sudan: World’s youngest nation faces bleak future

Read more

#TECH 24

CES tech show marks 50 years of innovation

Read more

FOCUS

Indonesia's tolerance on trial as Christian governor faces blasphemy charge

Read more

FOCUS

Orthodox Church expands its influence over Russian society

Read more

FASHION

Video: Fashion meets dance in Paris

Read more

ENCORE!

Larry Clark: 'I wanted to be a writer but I had a camera in my hand'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida

© RHONA WISE / AFP | A JetBlue plane departs for Cuba amidst water canons on August 31, 2016 at Fort Lauderdale National Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-06

A shooter wearing a Star Wars T-shirt opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, killing at least five people before being taken into custody, officials and witnesses said.

Five people died and eight more were wounded in the incident, the local sheriff's office said.

The shooter, who said nothing, appeared to be a man in his 20s wearing a Star Wars T-shirt who was shot by police as he attempted to reload, MSNBC reported, citing witnesses.

The Florida attack was the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States in recent years, some inspired by militants with an extreme view of Islam, others who are loners or mentally disturbed who have easy access to weapons under U.S. gun laws.

About 90 minutes after the attack, when the scene had appeared calm, panic broke out anew with passengers and police running frantically about the airport.

Dozens of police sprinted back and forth with automatic weapons drawn, directing a large group of travelers.

A police officer screamed "Get down, get down!" from a parking garage across the street from the airport terminal, a Reuters reporter witnessed.

John Schlicher, who told MSNBC he saw the attack, described the shooter as a "slender man" who was "directly firing at us" while passengers waited for their bags to come off the carousel.

"I put my head down and prayed," Schlicher said, adding that his wife gave first aid to someone who had been shot in the head.

His mother-in-law used her sweater to tend to another victim but it turned out that victim was already dead, Schlicher said.

The shooter reloaded once for a second burst of shooting, Schlicher said, but he could not say how many bullets were fired.

The shooting took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim, said a post on the airport's Twitter account.

Mark Lea, another eyewitness, told MSNBC "there was no rhyme or reason to it."

"He didn't say anything, he was quiet the whole time, he didn't yell anything," Lea said.

Security officials corralled passengers underneath jetways and on the runway apron, according to images on cable news networks.

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for U.S. President George W. Bush, said on Twitter shots were fired and "everyone is running."

"All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am," he said.

A woman tended to a bleeding, seated man outside an airport building, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a Michigan information technology company.

The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call at about 12:55 p.m. local time about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at the airport, the department wrote on Twitter.

All services were temporarily suspended, the airport's Twitter feed said.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement, his office said in a statement.

The FBI's Miami office was "aware of the situation" and in contact with local authorities, a spokesman said in an email. No further information was immediately available.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the second largest in South Florida, serving as an intercontinental gateway, with Miami International Airport known as the primary airport for international flights in the area.

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2017-01-06

  • USA

    Several injured in Houston mall shooting, suspect shot

    Read more

  • USA

    Police take Washington shooting suspect into custody

    Read more

  • USA

    Manhunt underway after deadly shooting at US shopping centre

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility