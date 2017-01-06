Video: Artificial intelligence takes centre stage at CES tech show in Las Vegas

Artificial intelligence (AI) is arguably the major star at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it has been featured in everything from driverless cars to electronic toothbrushes.

Several carmakers turned out at this year’s CES to showcase the latest advances in driverless technology, including South Korea’s Hyundai, which presented a vehicle with sensors for peripheral vision.

“What these are looking for are things, for example, such as pedestrians crossing a crosswalk,” Hyundai’s André Ravinowich told FRANCE 24, pointing at a sensor on the side of the car’s front bumper.

Driverless cars, however, are not the only product at CES to use AI. It’s everywhere at the show, from the smart home to the personal assistant. It has even penetrated the most mundane aspects of everyday life, such as brushing your teeth.

Also at CES this year is the Paris-based start-up Kolibree, which claims to have invented the “first toothbrush with embedded AI”.

The Ara toothbrush, which retails at $129, analyses every brush stroke and suggests adjustments.

“It tells you if you’re in the right place in your mouth, or if you’re in the wrong place,” Kolibree CEO Thomas Serval told FRANCE 24.

