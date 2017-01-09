International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Lauren Groff: Fates, Furies and finding inspiration in France

Read more

FOCUS

Sudan: Civilians caught in crossfire in Nuba Mountains

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Despite hurdles, Volkswagen confident of US future

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Mexico's president limits price hikes in bid to quell fuel protests

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Obama to give farewell speech: 'Yes, he could'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#CharlieHebdo and the repentant jihadist?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-09

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

Some 55,000 pupils study Arabic at France's state schools. Most of them are the children of immigrants who want to stay in touch with their roots. While supporters argue these students are simply broadening their horizons, some conservative politicians warn the classes could hinder integration. The fact that Arabic teachers are recruited abroad and paid by their countries of origin is an additional source of concern. But France's education minister backs the classes, as this report explains.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By FRANCE 2 , Phoebe LANZER WOOD

Archives

2017-01-10 Africa

Sudan: Civilians caught in crossfire in Nuba Mountains

Over the past five years, human rights groups say hundreds of people have been killed in fighting in the Nuba Mountains in southern Sudan. Rebel groups there have clashed with...

Read more

2016-12-23 Asia-pacific

Indonesia's tolerance on trial as Christian governor faces blasphemy charge

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, the Christian and ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, recently went on trial for blasphemy for disputing an interpretation of the...

Read more

2017-01-06 Russia

Orthodox Church expands its influence over Russian society

Ever since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia has been searching for an ideology and a faith that can help unite its people. In recent years, authorities have turned to the...

Read more

2017-01-05 media

What's left of press freedom in Turkey?

Since last July's failed coup, the Turkish government has closed down some 200 opposition media channels and arrested more than 100 journalists, accusing them of terror links. So...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility