Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

Some 55,000 pupils study Arabic at France's state schools. Most of them are the children of immigrants who want to stay in touch with their roots. While supporters argue these students are simply broadening their horizons, some conservative politicians warn the classes could hinder integration. The fact that Arabic teachers are recruited abroad and paid by their countries of origin is an additional source of concern. But France's education minister backs the classes, as this report explains.
