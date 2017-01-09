Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year 2016 award

Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA's best men's footballer of 2016 on Monday, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star.
Ronaldo bested France's Antoine Greizmann and long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi of Argentina for the honour.
Ronaldo had already won the Ballon d'Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 -- the country's first major prize.
