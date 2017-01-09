International News 24/7

 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year 2016 award

© Fabrice Coffrini, AFP | Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo holds his Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award trophy in Zurich on January 9, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-09

Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA's best men's footballer of 2016 on Monday, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo bested France's Antoine Greizmann and long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi of Argentina for the honour.

Ronaldo had already won the Ballon d'Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 -- the country's first major prize.

"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said after being handed the prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sports level," he added on the stage in Zurich.

The honour makes Ronaldo the first man to win the FIFA "Best" men's player distinction.

World football's governing body has launched the new award series after ending its six-year collaboration with France Football magazine for the Ballon d'Or.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-09

