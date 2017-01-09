Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves government after polls

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned and dissolved the government on Monday in a move that had been expected following the approval of a new constitution and parliamentary elections last month.
"I have tendered my resignation and that of the government, he said at the Presidential palace, after a meeting with President Alassane Ouattara," he said.
The constitution amendment, Ouattara’s brainchild, seeks to end decades of instability in the cocoa-rich West African nation.
Ouattara, 73, promised to deliver a new constitution after he was re-elected in 2015 to a second five-year term. The new constitution notably scraps the stipulation that both parents of presidential candidates must have been born in Ivory Coast.
In the past, this clause prevented Ouattara himself for running for the country's top office.
It was also resented by many in the north of the country, where many people have family connections to neighbouring countries, as a symbol of exclusion. The question of national identity – of who is a real Ivorian – has long been a source of violent friction in Ivory Coast.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.