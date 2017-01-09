International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Author David Van Reybrouck on why elections are outdated

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Ivory Coast: a new future for farming

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Silt and Sand: the river islands of northern Bangladesh

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

2017: A happy New Year ahead for the EU?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: The Flaming Lips, Bowie tributes and Charles Aznavour

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Netanyahu faces heat over 'mutual benefits' scandal

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The Best Of 2016 at The Observers

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Cities are leading the fight against pollution'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

SeaWord San Diego ends world-famous killer whale show

© Gerardo Mora, AFP | Archival picture shows killer whale "Tilikum" during a performance at SeaWorld on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-09

SeaWorld San Diego ended its long-running killer whale show on Sunday, following years of protests and falling attendance.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. announced last year that it was ending its theatrical orca shows and breeding programme.

The final performances, which featured whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool, came only days after one of the theme park’s most famous whales died.

Tilikum the orca died last week after more than two decades at SeaWorld Orlando, where he gained notoriety for killing a trainer in 2010 and was later profiled in the famous documentary "Blackfish", which was critical of keeping killer whales in captivity.

The whale was the first of SeaWorld's orcas to die since the company announced the end of its orca breeding programme in March 2016.

In a statement announcing Tilikum's death early Friday, SeaWorld officials said he had serious health issues including a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection. He was estimated to be 36 years old.

SeaWorld San Diego said a new orca show, which is being billed as an educational experience, will be unveiled this summer in a revamped pool. The new show, Orca Encounter, will demonstrate how killer whales eat, communicate and navigate.

The park said it would unveil an “interim orca presentation” from Monday morning.
Under pressure from activists and faced with declining ticket sales, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. announced last year it was phasing out its theatrical orca shows.

"Blackfish" director Gabriela Cowperthwaite told US television network CBS that the new show was designed to make the audience feel better, not the animals.

"The trainers aren't safe, and the whales aren't happy," she said. "They're still just doing manic circles around concrete swimming pools."

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. announced last month that it was eliminating 320 jobs across its 12-park company. The company also announced that it would help develop its first SeaWorld park without orcas in Abu Dhabi.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)
 

Date created : 2017-01-09

  • EARTH

    Beached whales in France's north ‘may have washed up voluntarily’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility