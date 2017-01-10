International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

Deadly blast strikes near Afghan parliament

© Wakil Kohsar, AFP | Archival picture shows security official near Afghan parliament building in Kabul in June 2015.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-10

At least 21 people were killed and 45 others were wounded on Tuesday when twin bombs exploded near the Afghan parliament in Kabul during rush hour.

Afghan officials and witnesses said that the blasts, at least one of which was a suicide bomb attack, had mostly killed civilians including parliament employees.

"The first explosion happened outside the parliament... a number of innocent workers were killed and wounded. It was caused by a suicide bomber on foot," Zabi, an injured parliament security guard, told AFP.

"The second one was a car bomb. It was parked on the other side of the road and flung me back when it detonated," he said.

Taliban insurgents immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings, which struck as employees were exiting the parliament complex.

The Taliban are pressing ahead with nationwide attacks despite the onset of winter, when fighting usually ebbs, even as international efforts intensify to jumpstart peace talks.

Repeated bids to launch peace negotiations with the Taliban have failed, with a fierce new fighting season expected to kick off in the spring.

The bombings underline concerns over growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where around 10,000 US troops are assisting struggling Afghan forces to combat a resilient Taliban insurgency along with al Qaeda and Islamic State group militants.

Afghanistan got scarcely a passing mention in the bitterly contested US presidential election -- even though the situation in the conflict-torn country will be an urgent matter for the new president.

President-elect Donald Trump has given few details on his expected foreign policy, with even fewer specifics on how he will tackle the war in Afghanistan.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-10

  • AFGHANISTAN - USA

