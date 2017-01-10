International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Despite hurdles, Volkswagen confident of US future

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Mexico's president limits price hikes in bid to quell fuel protests

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Obama to give farewell speech: 'Yes, he could'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#CharlieHebdo and the repentant jihadist?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran after Rafsanjani: The power play between moderates and hardliners (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Controversy over Arabic classes in French state schools

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Author David Van Reybrouck on why elections are outdated

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Ivory Coast: a new future for farming

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Court rules Muslim girls in Switzerland must take mixed swimming classes

© Daniel Orth, Flickr | European Court of Human Rights rules that Muslim children must attend mixed school-run swimming classes.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-10

Muslim parents in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school-run swimming lessons, Europe's rights top court ruled Tuesday, responding to a challenge by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued the classes violated their beliefs.

The European Court of Human Rights accepted that the refusal by authorities to exempt girls from the lessons interfered with their freedom of religion.

But the interference, it said, was justified by the need to protect the children from social exclusion.

School plays "a special role in the process of social integration, particularly where children of foreign origin were concerned," ruled the court, which is based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

Swimming lessons are "not just to learn to swim, but above all to take part in that activity with all the other pupils", it added.

The case was brought by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued that forcing their pre-pubescent daughters to attend the classes violated their faith.

The court found that the Basel authorities had tried to accommodate the parents' beliefs by, for instance, allowing the girls to wear the full-body "burkini" swimsuit.

The court also said that the fine of 1,400 Swiss francs (around 1,300 euros) imposed on the couple in 2010 after a warning was "proportionate to the aim pursued" of getting them to comply with the regulation.

The case was brought by Aziz Osmanoglu and his partner Sehabat Kocabas, whose daughters were born in 1999 and 2001.

All their appeals were rejected by Swiss courts, after which they took their case to Strasbourg.

Tuesday's ruling is not final. The couple has three months to appeal the decision.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-01-10

  • FRANCE

    Almost 30 percent of French Muslims reject secular laws, new poll finds

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Corsican court upholds burkini ban over 'public order' concerns after beach riot

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France’s choice of a non-Muslim to head French Islam foundation ruffles feathers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility