USA

CNN hits back at Trump's ‘fake news’ allegations

© Spencer Platt, Getty Images/AFP | President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York on January 11, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-11

CNN said on Wednesday that its decision to publish “carefully sourced reporting” on unverified intelligence documents concerning Donald Trump is “vastly different than BuzzFeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos.”

CNN, the news division of Time Warner Inc, released the statement after President-elect Trump called the news outlet “fake news” and refused to take a CNN reporter’s questions at a news conference.

BuzzFeed on Tuesday published a story about a dossier of documents that it said were unverified and “potentially unverifiable” allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives.

Included in the documents were claims that Russian intelligence had compromising information about Trump.

A BuzzFeed spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Throughout the news conference, Trump decried a CNN report on Tuesday that said U.S. intelligence officials had presented Trump with claims that Russian operatives said they had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-11

