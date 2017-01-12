International News 24/7

 

Americas

France's Le Pen has coffee at Trump Tower... But Trump won't see her

© AFP file photo | Marine Le Pen has described Donald Trump's election victory as "good for France".

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-12

French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen was spotted at Trump Tower on Thursday, but a spokesman for the US president-elect said she would not be meeting him – nor any members of his transition team.

The National Front leader, who has been lavish in her praise of Trump, was seen having coffee at Trump Ice Cream Parlor on the Manhattan tower’s ground floor.

She was in the company of three men including her partner Louis Aliot, the party’s vice-president. It was not clear what the purpose of their visit was.

Sean Spicer, Trump’s pick for White House press secretary, said she was not scheduled to meet with the president-elect or anyone on his team.

Trump has been hosting a series of meetings with business and political leaders at his opulent New York penthouse before taking office on Jan. 20.

The tower has long been a tourist attraction due to the president-elects reality TV career, but now he is on the brink of moving into the White House the building in the heart of New York has never been more popular with visitors.

Le Pen, whose party holds anti-EU, anti-immigrant views, described Trump's victory as a "sign of hope" for people who are against globalisation.

Her campaign confirmed on Thursday she was making a surprise visit to New York, but characterised it as a private trip.
 

Date created : 2017-01-12

