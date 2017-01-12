International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-01-16

Population studies: France's 'ethnicity' taboo

France is undeniably a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multiracial society. But getting to know more about the exact make up of French society is tricky: it's forbidden by law to collect statistics on race, ethnicity, or religion. It's a divisive issue as France faces a major identity crisis and a national debate about what it means to be French.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-01-05 France

Bonne Année 2017! How France kicks off the New Year

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 05.01.17: This week we take a closer look at how French people kick off the New Year, from obsessively wishing each other "Happy New Year" to eating...

Read more

2016-12-08 Christmas

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Join FRANCE 24 as we take a look at how we celebrate "Noël" in France. French people tend to have a big family lunch on Christmas Day, but the big day is in fact on Christmas...

Read more

2016-12-01 France

Baby crazy: Why do French women have so many children?

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 01.12.16: French people have a reputation for being pessimistic about the future and yet they are the baby-making champions of Europe. Two main...

Read more

2016-11-17 secularism

French secularism: Anti-religious or safeguarding freedoms?

This week we take a closer look at France's cherished state secularism. Laïcité [secularism], a product of French history and philosophy, is central to how France defines itself....

Read more

See all the archives

