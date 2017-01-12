International News 24/7

 

France

French judge clears billionaire art mogul Wildenstein of tax fraud

Family patriarch Guy Wildenstein, 70, was on trial for tax fraud and money laundering in a multi-generational inheritance squabble worthy of a soap opera.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-12

A French judge has cleared international art dealer Guy Wildenstein of hiding valuable paintings to dodge paying tax.

Wildenstein, 71, the Franco-American heir of a billion-dollar New York art dealing empire, was accused of concealing much of his inherited fortune from French tax authorities in trusts held in offshore havens.

The judge in Paris' criminal court Thursday cited shortcomings in the investigation as the reason behind the acquittal - a blow to French tax authorities which are clamping down on fraud across the board.

Wildenstein was accused of "fiscal fraud and money-laundering" and had faced up to 10 years in prison. He did not attend Thursday's court proceedings.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-01-12

  JUSTICE

    Heir of Wildenstein art-dealing empire on trial over massive French tax fraud

    Read more

