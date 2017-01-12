International News 24/7

 

France

Paris officials charge first suspects in Kardashian robbery

© Angela Weiss, AFP | File photo taken on August 29, 2016 of Kim Kardashian West attending the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-12

French authorities have filed the first charges against three suspects in the armed jewellery heist of Kim Kardashian West, with more charges expected to follow, the Paris prosecutors' office said Thursday.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stolen more than $10 million worth of jewellery.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

A 63-year-old suspect, named by the prosecutors only as Yunice A., was handed preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

Complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge, were filed against 44-year-old Florus H., the prosecutors' office added.

The third suspect, 64-year-old Marceau B., faced preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association.

Prosecutors also requested that the suspects be kept in detention.

A fourth suspect, named as 27-year-old Gary M., was also appearing before a judge for possible charges.

Gary Madar, 27, is the brother of Kardashian West's Paris chauffeur, Michael Madar. Both worked for the same car service company but Michael Madar was freed earlier this week.

Six other people remained in custody and could face preliminary charges on Friday.

Earlier, French authorities released three men and a woman who were among 17 suspects detained Monday.

Kardashian West, meanwhile, used Instagram to reveal that she's jetting to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris ordeal – headlining a Friday masterclass by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-01-12

