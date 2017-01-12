Video: ‘Russia uses intelligence as 'hybrid warfare tactic' on West’

Russia stands accused of meddling in the 2016 US elections; specifically gathering intelligence to get Donald Trump elected. Experts warn that Russia’s intelligence gathering capabilities are seriously worrying, calling it ‘hybrid warfare’.

Last week, US intelligence agencies released a declassified version of a report accusing Russia, and in particular President Vladimir Putin, of having waged an influence - and information - gathering campaign aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton and boosting Donald Trump ahead of the November election.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Foreign Policy and Strategy Consultant Molly McKew says that Russia’s tactics are in fact far more dangerous than they currently appear, amounting to nothing less than hybrid warfare.

