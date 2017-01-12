International News 24/7

 

Europe

Video: ‘Russia uses intelligence as 'hybrid warfare tactic' on West’

© AFP File photo | Russian President Vladimir Putin

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-12

Russia stands accused of meddling in the 2016 US elections; specifically gathering intelligence to get Donald Trump elected. Experts warn that Russia’s intelligence gathering capabilities are seriously worrying, calling it ‘hybrid warfare’.

Last week, US intelligence agencies released a declassified version of a report accusing Russia, and in particular President Vladimir Putin, of having waged an influence - and information - gathering campaign aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton and boosting Donald Trump ahead of the November election.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Foreign Policy and Strategy Consultant Molly McKew says that Russia’s tactics are in fact far more dangerous than they currently appear, amounting to nothing less than hybrid warfare.

To watch the full interview, please click on the player below.

Date created : 2017-01-12

