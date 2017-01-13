International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Whitewashing Jacko

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

One Hack of a Transition, Marine Le Pen at Trump Tower (Part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Will Jammeh go quietly? Rafsanjani's last show of force (Part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

The internet's carbon footprint

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French gastronomy: How cooking can break down barriers

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Trump voters in Wisconsin

Read more

FOCUS

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Reasons to be cheerful: World Bank forecasts growth picking up in 2017

Read more

FASHION

Men's fashion: Pitti Uomo showcases innovative fabrics

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

African Union to cease recognising Jammeh as Gambia's leader

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | West African leaders have begun crisis talks with President Yahya Jammeh, pictured here in March 2014, over his refusal to leave power.

Video by Simon HARDING

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-13

The African Union (AU) will cease to recognise Yahya Jammeh as Gambia's president as of January 19, when his mandate expires, the organisation's Peace and Security Council said on Friday.

The decision comes as West African leaders are visiting Gambia in a last-ditch effort to persuade Jammeh to accept his recent election defeat and step down.

Jammeh, whose authoritarian rule began with a 1994 coup, lost the Dec. 1 election to Adama Barrow by a slim margin. He initially conceded defeat but a week later contested the result and called for another poll. He now refuses to give up power.

Whether Gambia can install Barrow as president is seen as a test for African democracy in a region accustomed to power changing hands at the barrel of a gun.

The international community has expressed support for Barrow, who insists he will take power with his Jan. 19 inauguration. Jammeh's party is contesting the results in court, claiming irregularities.

The AU statement on Friday warned Jammeh of "serious consequences" if his actions lead to political disorder and the "loss of innocent lives." It called on Gambia's security forces to "exercise utmost restraint" leading up to the inauguration.

In the past, the AU has often talked tough but backed away from any action that might lead to further conflict. However international pressure on Jammeh is growing.

Nigeria offers asylum

A delegation of West African officials including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana's former president John Mahama arrived in the capital Banjul on Friday.

They will try to persuade Jammeh on behalf of regional bloc ECOWAS to make an honourable exit, rather than risk dragging the country into crisis or civil war.

"Only God knows whether Jammeh will accept to step down," said the president of Nigeria, where the lower house of parliament voted on Thursday to offer Jammeh asylum.

While ECOWAS has voiced its commitment to seeking a peaceful solution to the impasse, it has also hinted at possible military action if Jammeh stays on beyond the end of his term next week.

Meanwhile, the Gambian opposition are trying to persuade Jammeh that he would come to no harm if he stepped down.

Mai Ahmad Fatty, a senior member of Barrow's coalition, said Jammeh would be entitled to the usual benefits afforded past heads of state, including an office of his choosing, bodyguards and luxury vehicles.

He also sought to play down the possibility of legal action against Jammeh, whose rule has been marred by the imprisonment and torture of opponents, rights groups say.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-01-13

  • GAMBIA

    Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh, a dictator and ‘proud’ of it

    Read more

  • GAMBIA

    Gambia president’s fate in limbo as judges miss hearing

    Read more

  • GAMBIA

    West African leaders aim to enforce Gambia election result

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility