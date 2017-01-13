US set to ease sanctions against Sudan

The US will ease some trade and financial sanctions against Sudan Friday in recognition of its recent efforts to fight terrorism, according to US officials.

Exactly two decades after the US imposed economic sanctions against Sudan and with barely a week to go before President Barack Obama leaves office, the US is set to reverse its position on one of Africa’s most impoverished, isolated and violent nations.

Obama will sign an executive order Friday offering limited sanctions relief in “an acknowledgement of progress by the government of Sudan" in the fight against terrorism, US officials told reporters late Thursday.

US trade and financial sanctions were first imposed by former President Bill Clinton in 1997, a year after Osama bin Laden left the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where he was based for four years after the billionaire Saudi jihadist was banished from his homeland. Washington’s allegations that Khartoum was supporting violent Islamist groups were confirmed a year later, when al Qaeda militants conducted deadly attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Over the next two decades, sanctions were routinely extended primarily due to the conflict in Darfur, a vast desert region in western Sudan, where state security services and pro-government militias conducted a brutal, scorched earth counterinsurgency that killed around 300,000 people and displaced some 2.5 million citizens.

The Darfur conflict also led to genocide charges at the ICC (International Criminal Court) against Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

The new easing of sanctions would not affect “al-Bashir’s war crimes nor does it lift the state sponsor of terror [designation],” a White House official told the AFP. Syria and Iran are also on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Fighting the Islamic State group near Libya

But over the past few years, Sudan has increased efforts to increase counter-terrorism cooperation with the US list, according to White House officials.

In a September 2016 statement, US State Department spokesman John Kirby acknowledged that Sudan had “taken important steps to counter ISIL [also known as the Islamic State group] and other terrorist groups and has sought to prevent their movement into and through Sudan”.

Contacts between the US and Sudan have also increased in recent months, with Secretary of State John Kerry meeting twice with his Sudanese counterpart and US envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Donald Booth making several visits to Khartoum.

The Sudanese government had allowed two visits by American operatives to a restricted border area near Libya, US officials told the New York Times.

The easing of sanctions would allow Sudan to buy vehicles, spare parts for its crumbling infrastructure, as well as attract badly needed investments to boost an economy hit by crumbling oil prices and a raging conflict in its oil-rich provinces bordering South Sudan.

But they would not apply to the sale of military arms and equipment to the Sudanese government, according to US officials.

Advocacy groups slam a ‘premature’ measure

Reacting to the sanctions-easing reports, which came late Thursday, US-based advocacy groups called the measures “premature”.

"We will certainly seek to work with the US Congress to see some of these sanctions restored, modernised, and codified in the coming months," John Prendergast, director of the Washington DC-based anti-genocide group, the Enough Project, told Reuters.

In addition to Darfur, where a simmering counterinsurgency campaign continues, Sudanese authorities are also actively engaged in conflicts in central and southern Sudan, particularly the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan province. Khartoum, in addition, is accused of financing and supporting rebels fighting a brutal civil war across its border in South Sudan.

Eric Reeves, a fellow at the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, told the New York Times he was “appalled” that the US government was easing sanctions. “There is no reason to believe the guys in charge have changed their stripes,” said Reeves.

Critics of economic sanctions however say they disproportionately affect ordinary civilians without weakening or impoverishing autocratic regimes. It was also not known if incoming US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration would seek to reverse the easing of sanctions, or if such a reversal was possible, and if so, how long would it take.

Date created : 2017-01-13