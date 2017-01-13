Video: German region won’t deport migrants abused by extremists

In a bid to stem the rising violence against migrants in Germany, the state of Brandenburg has announced that failed asylum-seekers will not be deported if they have been subjected to physical violence.

Officials hope the move, which Berlin regional authorities are also mulling, will send a powerful signal to anti-immigration extremists that have targeted migrants in recent months.

But it is likely to trigger a clash with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government, which has moved to speed up deportations in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market last month.

