International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa-France Summit kicks off in Bamako

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Whitewashing Jacko

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

One Hack of a Transition, Marine Le Pen at Trump Tower (Part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Will Jammeh go quietly? Rafsanjani's last show of force (Part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

The internet's carbon footprint

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French gastronomy: How cooking can break down barriers

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Trump voters in Wisconsin

Read more

FOCUS

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Reasons to be cheerful: World Bank forecasts growth picking up in 2017

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Video: German region won’t deport migrants abused by extremists

© FRANCE 24 screen grab | Nigeria-born Mirian Igboeli was attacked by her neighbour, who called her a "monkey" and repeatedly struck her.

Video by Clément BONNEROT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-13

In a bid to stem the rising violence against migrants in Germany, the state of Brandenburg has announced that failed asylum-seekers will not be deported if they have been subjected to physical violence.

Officials hope the move, which Berlin regional authorities are also mulling, will send a powerful signal to anti-immigration extremists that have targeted migrants in recent months.

But it is likely to trigger a clash with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government, which has moved to speed up deportations in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market last month.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24’s Clément Bonnerot.
 

Date created : 2017-01-13

  • GERMANY

    Historic losses for Merkel's party in Berlin poll as anti-migrant Afd make gains

    Read more

  • GERMANY - RUSSIA

    Germany probes Russian media's role in fuelling migrant fracas

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Chancellor Merkel backs proposal to expel convicted refugees

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility