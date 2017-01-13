International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

British spy allegedly linked to explosive Trump dossier in hiding

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers react to first left-wing Presidential debate and aren't thrilled

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Nintendo unveils new Switch console

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's left-wing candidates debate each other

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dlamini-Zuma receives support in race to succeed Jacob Zuma at head of ANC

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Mozambique rebel leader extends truce with government

Read more

THE DEBATE

Peace at last? Cyprus closer than ever to deal (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Peace at last? Cyprus closer than ever to deal (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

In newly retaken town, Ukrainian troops try to win local support

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Violent winter storm lashes northern France

© Charly Triballeau / AFP | A woman stands in front of the waves during a storm on January 12, 2017 in Lion-sur-Mer, northwestern France.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-13

A severe winter storm that swept across northern France on Thursday night left more than 300,000 homes without power.

More than 1,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes because of fallen trees, ruptured power cables and damaged roofs. Some 6,000 pompiers (rescue workers) were called out to deal with 4,452 emergencies.

An international Thalys train with 200 passengers was left stranded in the Somme region in norther France overnight because of a fallen tree branch on the line.

The storm, which has been dubbed “Egon”, saw 146 kmh winds in the northern port city of Dieppe.

The violent weather has been compounded by a cold snap, with warnings of snow and ice on roads. The Normandy and Picardie regions are particularly badly affected.

Passengers are seen on the platform at Arras, in northeastern France on January 13, 2017 as they are transferred from one train to another after a Brussels-Paris bound train hit technical difficulties in bad weather. © Eduardo Soteras / AFP

Date created : 2017-01-13

  • USA

    France's Le Pen has coffee at Trump Tower ... but Trump won't see her

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Hollande declares natural disaster as Seine bursts its banks

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France orders massive duck cull after severe bird flu outbreak

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility