International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa-France Summit kicks off in Bamako

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Whitewashing Jacko

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

One Hack of a Transition, Marine Le Pen at Trump Tower (Part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Will Jammeh go quietly? Rafsanjani's last show of force (Part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

The internet's carbon footprint

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French gastronomy: How cooking can break down barriers

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Trump voters in Wisconsin

Read more

FOCUS

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Reasons to be cheerful: World Bank forecasts growth picking up in 2017

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Former French Prime Minister Valls trails in second left-wing primary debate, poll shows

© Bertrand Guay, AFP | The seven candidates competing in France's left-wing primary

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-15

Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long a favourite to win the Socialist party ticket for this year’s presidential election, was seen as having trailed other candidates in a television left-wing debate on Sunday, a flash poll showed.

The Elabe poll of 1,053 people of mixed political stripe said that 29 percent had found former economy minister, Arnaud Montebourg, “more convincing” than Valls, on 26 percent in a debate among seven left-wing candidates.

A separate part of the poll, measuring sentiment only among left-wing voters, gave Benoit Hamon, a former education minister, 30 percent of the vote compared to 28 percent for Valls.

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-01-15

  • FRANCE

    'Targeted killings necessary … just don't tell anyone', say French leftist candidates

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Candidates spar over labour law in first French left-wing presidential debate

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    A guide to France’s left-wing primary debates

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility