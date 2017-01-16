Security stepped up in Italy amid terror threat

Is Italy becoming a jihadist hub? The Berlin Christmas market attacker, Anis Amri, is believed to have been radicalised in prison there. And when a routine police stop led to Amri's death, it was in the northern city of Milan, which has seen a rise in terror-related arrests. Security has now been stepped up in Italy amid fears of an attack by the Islamic State group. FRANCE24's correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Phoebe Lanzer Wood and Elom Marcel Toble.
