Posy Simmonds: 'French women have good handbags, English women have udders'

FOCUS

Security stepped up in Italy amid terror threat

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

TALKING EUROPE

Bulgarian president-elect hopes for lifting of Russia sanctions

TALKING EUROPE

30 years of Erasmus: Financing fun or funding employment?

THE INTERVIEW

US policy towards Putin's Russia: A new era?

THE OBSERVERS

Burmese policemen abuse Rohingya in a video, and a Malian is deported from France in handcuffs

IN THE PAPERS

Donald Trump's busy weekend

IN THE PAPERS

France's electricity grid under pressure amid cold snap

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-16

Security stepped up in Italy amid terror threat

Is Italy becoming a jihadist hub? The Berlin Christmas market attacker, Anis Amri, is believed to have been radicalised in prison there. And when a routine police stop led to Amri's death, it was in the northern city of Milan, which has seen a rise in terror-related arrests. Security has now been stepped up in Italy amid fears of an attack by the Islamic State group. FRANCE24's correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Phoebe Lanzer Wood and Elom Marcel Toble.

By Natalia MENDOZA , Phoebe LANZER WOOD , Charlotte DAVAN-WETTON

Our guests

Yan St-PIERRE

Terrorism expert

Archives

2017-01-13 Asia-pacific

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

In November 2016, India's government shocked the country when it announced that a massive 85% of banknotes were no longer legal tender. The move, championed by Prime Minister...

2017-01-12 Europe

In newly retaken town, Ukrainian troops try to win local support

In eastern Ukraine, the de facto border separating the government-controlled west from the separatist-held east has barely moved in two years of conflict. But that doesn't mean...

2017-01-11 Americas

'Made In America': US firms move jobs back home

It was one of President-elect Donald Trump's main campaign promises: to bring back manufacturing jobs that American firms have outsourced abroad. Yet several major US companies,...

2017-01-10 Africa

Sudan's forgotten war: Civilians caught in the crossfire in Nuba Mountains

Over the past five years, human rights groups say hundreds of people have been killed in fighting in the Nuba Mountains in southern Sudan. Rebel groups there have clashed with...

See all the archives

