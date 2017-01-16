International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambian citizens flee ahead of Barrow inauguration

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump will still tweet from personal Twitter account as President

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Population studies: France's 'ethnicity' taboo

Read more

THE DEBATE

Brexit's Biggest Fan: Trump weighs in ahead of Theresa May speech (Part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Brexit's Biggest Fan: Trump weighs in ahead of Theresa May speech (Part 2)

Read more

ENCORE!

Posy Simmonds: 'French women have good handbags, English women have udders'

Read more

FOCUS

Security stepped up in Italy amid terror threat

Read more

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Bulgarian president-elect hopes for lifting of Russia sanctions

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, Turkish media say

© Ozan Kose, AFP | A member of Turkey's special forces stands guard at Ortakoy district near the Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, where 39 people were killed on New Year's Eve.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-16

A gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations has been caught in a police operation, Turkish media reports said early Tuesday.

The suspect was caught in a special operations police raid on a house in a housing complex in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, private NTV television said. The report said he had been staying in the house belonging to a Kyrgyz friend.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. The man identified as the suspect had been on the run since the attack.

Hurriyet newspaper and other media have identified the gunman as Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national. The suspect was to undergo medical checks before being taken to a police headquarters for questioning, the paper said in its online edition.

Dogan news agency published what it said was the first image of the attacker. It showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. Private NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-01-16

  • TURKEY

    Turkey arrests two Chinese Uighurs over Istanbul nightclub attack

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey identifies alleged Istanbul nightclub attacker

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Car bomb explodes in western Turkish city of Izmir

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility