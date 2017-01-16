International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa-France Summit kicks off in Bamako

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Whitewashing Jacko

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

One Hack of a Transition, Marine Le Pen at Trump Tower (Part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Will Jammeh go quietly? Rafsanjani's last show of force (Part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

The internet's carbon footprint

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

French gastronomy: How cooking can break down barriers

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Meeting Trump voters in Wisconsin

Read more

FOCUS

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Reasons to be cheerful: World Bank forecasts growth picking up in 2017

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Turkish cargo plane crashes into Kyrgyzstan village, dozens dead

© Kyrgyzstan, Google Maps

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-16

A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 30 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 a.m. (0131 GMT).

The doomed plane damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of crisis management centre at the emergencies ministry, adding that at least 30 people had been killed.

Kyrgyzstan’s transport ministry said there were five people on board. It identified the plane as a Turkish Airlines Boeing 747-400, but the company said it belonged to another Turkish firm, ACT Airlines.

“Our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic incident involving an ACT Airlines aircraft in Kyrgyzstan,” Turkish Airlines said on its Twitter account.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-16

  • RUSSIA

    Black box from crashed Russian plane found in Black Sea

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Russian military jet crashes en route to Syria with more than 90 people on board

    Read more

  • PAKISTAN

    Pakistani passenger plane crashes in mountainous north

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility