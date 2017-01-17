France braces for coldest temperatures in five years

Temperatures in France on Tuesday are expected to drop to their lowest level in five years as officials and charities announced extraordinary measures in response to the winter cold.
The cold snap in France was due to cold, dry air coming from Central Europe, where icy temperatures were blamed for the deaths of more than 20 people last week in Poland, the Czech Republic, Ukraine and other countries.
Temperatures in France were not expected to plunge as low as in other European countries, but the national Météo France agency said they would not rise back until Friday morning.
Thermostats in the northeast city of Strasbourg were expected to show -6°C throughout most of Tuesday. Paris was expected to reach a low of -3 to -4 degrees, with winds making it feel closer to -9 to -10 degrees.
