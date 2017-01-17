International News 24/7

 

Europe

Italian conservative Tajani wins race to head European Parliament

© Frederick Florin, AFP | Antonio Tajani, 63, will head the European Parliament for the next two and a half years.

Video by Méabh MCMAHON

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-17

Centre-right politician Antonio Tajani was elected the new president of the European Parliament on Tuesday after defeating his socialist rival, a fellow Italian, in a daylong series of votes.

Tajani, an ally of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, got 351 ballots in the final round of voting, while his socialist rival Gianni Pittella got 282, outgoing leader Martin Schulz said.

"I congratulate you warmly. I wish you good luck as you carry out your mandate," Schulz said as he shook hands with Tajani.

European Council leader Donald Tusk hailed the importance of a position at the head of the EU's only elected body at a time of crises in the bloc.

"I congratulate Antonio Tajani as next EP (European Parliament) president and look forward to cooperating. A united, strong EU needs a constructive, effective EP," Tusk said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-17

