Live: UK PM Theresa May confirms UK to leave single market in Brexit speech

Prime Minister Theresa May has signaled in a speech Tuesday that Britain will make a clean break from the European Union and not seek to remain "half-in, half-out" following the June 2016 “Brexit” referendum.
May delivered her speech to an audience of British civil servants and international diplomats at London's Lancaster House, a Georgian mansion that has hosted international summits over the decades.
In her most detailed speech on the country's exit strategy, she said she hoped to forge "a new and equal partnership" with the EU.
"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out," she said, according to excerpts released by her office. "We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave."
May had said that she would invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treat by March 31, to formally begin a two-year process of negotiating Britain's departure.
But she has until now refused to reveal details about the government's goals or negotiating strategy, arguing that to do so would weaken Britain's hand.
