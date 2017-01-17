International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: World Economic Forum wary of post-Brexit future

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Great Brexpectations'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's anti-European 'attack'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: Business leaders confident despite 2016 turmoil

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambian citizens flee ahead of Barrow inauguration

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump will still tweet from personal Twitter account as president

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Population studies: France's 'ethnicity' taboo

Read more

THE DEBATE

Brexit's Biggest Fan: Trump weighs in ahead of Theresa May speech (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Brexit's Biggest Fan: Trump weighs in ahead of Theresa May speech (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Live: UK PM Theresa May confirms UK to leave single market in Brexit speech

© Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP | British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on the government's plans for Brexit at Lancaster House in London on January 17, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-17

Prime Minister Theresa May has signaled in a speech Tuesday that Britain will make a clean break from the European Union and not seek to remain "half-in, half-out" following the June 2016 “Brexit” referendum.

May delivered her speech to an audience of British civil servants and international diplomats at London's Lancaster House, a Georgian mansion that has hosted international summits over the decades.

In her most detailed speech on the country's exit strategy, she said she hoped to forge "a new and equal partnership" with the EU.

"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out," she said, according to excerpts released by her office. "We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave."

May had said that she would invoke Article 50 of the EU's key treat by March 31, to formally begin a two-year process of negotiating Britain's departure.

But she has until now refused to reveal details about the government's goals or negotiating strategy, arguing that to do so would weaken Britain's hand.

Scroll down to see our live coverage of May's speech. If you are using a mobile or tablet device, click here to see our live blog.

Date created : 2017-01-17

  • UK - EU

    PM May 'to confirm Britain's exit from EU single market'

    Read more

  • USA

    EU hits back after Trump hails Brexit and trashes NATO

    Read more

  • UK - EU

    UK appoints 'tough negotiator' and ex-Russian ambassador Tim Barrow as new EU envoy

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility