Ukraine files terrorism case against Russia at UN court

Ukraine has filed a case at the UN's top court accusing Russia of sponsoring "terrorism" and demanding Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17, the court said Tuesday.
Kiev has asked the International Court of Justice to "declare that the Russian Federation bears international responsibility, by virtue of its sponsorship of terrorism... for the acts of terrorism committed by its proxies in Ukraine," the court said in a statement.
Ukraine also asked the court to order "full reparation" for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine and "for the shelling of civilians" in certain towns in eastern Ukraine.
