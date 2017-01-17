International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Art on the wire and online: Jean-Hubert Martin on curating in cyberspace

Read more

FOCUS

Inside China's answer to Silicon Valley

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Behind the scenes at China's Harbin snow festival

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Donald Trump is a great friend of Israel'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: World Economic Forum wary of post-Brexit future

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Great Brexpectations'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's anti-European 'attack'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: Business leaders confident despite 2016 turmoil

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambian citizens flee ahead of Barrow inauguration

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Ukraine files terrorism case against Russia at UN court

© Dominique Faget, AFP |File photo of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage. Ukraine has asked the International Court of Justice to order Russia to pay reparations for the downing of the plane.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-17

Ukraine has filed a case at the UN's top court accusing Russia of sponsoring "terrorism" and demanding Moscow pay damages for the shelling of civilians and the downing of flight MH17, the court said Tuesday.

Kiev has asked the International Court of Justice to "declare that the Russian Federation bears international responsibility, by virtue of its sponsorship of terrorism... for the acts of terrorism committed by its proxies in Ukraine," the court said in a statement.

Ukraine also asked the court to order "full reparation" for the 2014 downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine and "for the shelling of civilians" in certain towns in eastern Ukraine.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-01-17

  • MH17

    Moscow dismisses ‘biased and politically motivated’ MH17 inquiry

    Read more

  • MH17

    Flight MH17 shot down by missile that 'came from Russia'

    Read more

  • RUSSIA - UKRAINE

    Ukraine puts military near Crimea on alert amid Russia tensions

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility