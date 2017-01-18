Outsider Hamon shakes up French left-wing presidential primaries

A French socialist outsider who wants to legalise cannabis and introduce a universal basic income of 750 euros is gaining ground in the left-wing presidential primaries, and looks to be a serious contender ahead of Sunday’s first round vote.

Socialist lawmaker Benoit Hamon, an admirer of US left-wing firebrand Bernie Sanders, has long been considered the “third man” in the primaries to choose a presidential candidate from the group of left wing parties.

He’s up against former Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls, whom polls predict will come first in Sunday’s first round of the primaries, in which any French citizen can vote.

And until this week, surveys predicted centrist Arnaud Montebourg would take second place.

However, in the same way that conservative candidate François Fillon surged from a distant third place ahead of November’s right-wing primaries, Hamon has shaken-up the left-wing primaries to steal an eleventh-hour lead on Montebourg.

Hamon on the rise

A BVA poll published this week saw former education minister Hamon securing 27 percent in the first round, behind Valls’s 34 percent and ahead of Montebourg on 26 percent. Just a month ago, Hamon was polling at just 10 percent.

Things will likely get rather more interesting -- and less predictable -- in the second round (if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote). The same poll gives both Hamon and Montebourg 52% and Valls’s 48%.

It has been a meteoric rise for Hamon, who was relatively unknown until campaigning began in earnest, who has caught the attention of French voters with his bold policies.

Universal basic income

Central to Hamon’s programme is the introduction of a universal basic income of around 750 euros a month, which would be paid to every single French citizen aged 18 and over, regardless of whether or not they are employed.

He has signalled that this should be progressively implemented, to be fully in place by 2022 and paid for with increased wealth taxes.

Hamon argues that it would boost growth and employment, while lowering poverty and cutting government red tape by replacing complex unemployment benefit schemes with a single pay-out to everyone.

It’s a policy rejected by both Montebourg, who has said it would undermine the social value of employment, and Valls who would rather guarantee a “decent income” (of around 800 euros) to those who are most in need.

Legalise cannabis?

Another differentiator with Valls is on immigration policy. While Hamon insists that France should remain open to immigrants, Valls takes a tougher line, wanting to limit the number of migrants arriving in France.

Valls is acutely aware that this is an issue that will play strongly into the hands of far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, whom polls predict will win the first round of the April/May presidential elections, and probably face off with conservative candidate François Fillon in the second round.

Hamon also openly supports the legalisation of cannabis, a move that has been rejected outright by Valls.

“Has total prohibition reduced cannabis consumption? No,” Hamon said in last Sunday’s second primaries debate. “It would be better to use the 535 million euros we spend inefficiently on prohibition on treating addiction.

