International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian air force mistakenly bombs refugee camp killing at least 50 people

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit Means Hard Brexit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: UK to leave EU common market (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: The blowback against globalisationt (part 2)

Read more

ENCORE!

Art on the wire and online: Jean-Hubert Martin on curating in cyberspace

Read more

FOCUS

Inside China's answer to Silicon Valley

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Behind the scenes at China's Harbin snow festival

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Donald Trump is a great friend of Israel'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: World Economic Forum wary of post-Brexit future

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Egypt puts ex-footballer suspected of funding Muslim Brotherhood on terror list

© Khaled Desouki, AFP | Archive picture shows former Egyptian start footballer Mohamed Aboutrika training with national team in Cairo on November 17, 2013

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-18

An Egyptian court has added former football star Mohamed Aboutrika to the authorities' terror list, his lawyer said Tuesday, based on suspicions he financed the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2015 a government committee froze the assets of the former player for Cairo-based club Al-Ahly and Egypt's national team, two years after he retired.

The government accuses him of financing the Muslim Brotherhood, which was classified as a terrorist organisation at the end of 2013.

According to an anti-terror law imposed in 2015 by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, anyone on the country's terror list is subject to a travel ban, with their passport and assets liable to be frozen.

Aboutrika, one of the most successful African footballers of his generation, had publicly endorsed the presidential bid of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi in 2012.

Morsi went on to become Egypt's first democratically elected president, only for the army to oust him one year later and ban the Brotherhood.

Aboutrika's lawyer Mohamed Osman said that the court's decision was "contrary to the law" saying the retired player "has not been convicted or formally notified of any of the charges against him."

"We will appeal this decision," he said, adding that "if he is added to the list there will be many legal consequences, notably the travel ban."

The freeze on Aboutrika assets is still in force, despite two court orders that it be lifted, Osman added.

In an interview with state-run Al-Ahram newspaper in May 2015, Aboutrika denied that his company -- or any of his partners -- had ever funded the Islamist movement.

Since Morsi's overthrow, a police crackdown against the Brotherhood has left hundreds dead and thousands jailed.

Aboutrika retired in 2013, and the 37-year-old has since avoided expressing his political views publicly.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-18

  • EGYPT

    Egypt steps up 'unprecedented' crackdown on NGOs

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Islamic State group claims Cairo church bombing that killed 25

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egypt accuses Muslim Brotherhood over church attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility