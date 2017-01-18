Video: Central Africans bid reluctant farewell to makeshift camp

When Central African Republic was hit by sectarian violence three years ago, almost 100,000 people found refuge in a makeshift camp beside the airport of the capital Bangui. Today, around 28,000 are still there, but the camp poses a threat to aviation security and the government is now organising the departure of these internally displaced people. Yet returning home often means going back to neighbourhoods where they fear for their safety. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Phoebe Lanzer Wood and Elom Marcel Toble.
