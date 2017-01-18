International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Film show: My French Film Festival, 'Stalin's Couch' and 'Birth of a Nation'

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Central Africans bid reluctant farewell to makeshift camp

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iraq: On the ground with French troops in Mosul

Read more

FACE-OFF

2017 French presidential election: Can newcomer Macron win?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: WEF considers challenges for Paris Climate Agreement

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: 'Globalisation is biggest challenge'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: Businesses ready to seize new opportunities

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: Hard Brexit 'a double-edged sword for Ireland'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers: A small slap for Valls, a major PR blow for his campaign

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-18

Video: Central Africans bid reluctant farewell to makeshift camp

When Central African Republic was hit by sectarian violence three years ago, almost 100,000 people found refuge in a makeshift camp beside the airport of the capital Bangui. Today, around 28,000 are still there, but the camp poses a threat to aviation security and the government is now organising the departure of these internally displaced people. Yet returning home often means going back to neighbourhoods where they fear for their safety. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Phoebe Lanzer Wood and Elom Marcel Toble.
 

By Patrick FANDIO , Edouard DROPSY , Emmanuelle LANDAIS

Our guests

Renzo FRICKE

Operation Coordinator, Doctors Without Borders

Archives

2017-01-17 Asia-pacific

Inside China's answer to Silicon Valley

As Xi Jinping becomes the first Chinese leader to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, we're looking at the rapid and formidable growth of Shenzhen, a city where China's...

Read more

2017-01-16 Europe

Security stepped up in Italy amid terror threat

Is Italy becoming a jihadist hub? The Berlin Christmas market attacker, Anis Amri, is believed to have been radicalised in prison there. And when a routine police stop led to...

Read more

2017-01-13 Asia-pacific

Is India's digital revolution disconnected from reality?

In November 2016, India's government shocked the country when it announced that a massive 85% of banknotes were no longer legal tender. The move, championed by Prime Minister...

Read more

2017-01-12 Europe

In newly retaken town, Ukrainian troops try to win local support

In eastern Ukraine, the de facto border separating the government-controlled west from the separatist-held east has barely moved in two years of conflict. But that doesn't mean...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility