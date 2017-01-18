Gambia parliament extends President Jammeh’s term amid political crisis

Gambia's National Assembly passed a resolution Wednesday allowing President Yahya Jammeh, who lost an election in December, to stay in office for three more months, ratcheting up the crisis in the West African nation.

The decision announced on state television will raise tension with leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS who have threatened sanctions or military force to make Jammeh hand over power to opposition leader Adama Barrow, the declared winner of the presidential election.

The parliamentary resolution came a day after Jammeh declared a state of emergency "due to the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia", Jammeh said on state television.

This had created an "unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country", he added. According to the Gambian constitution, a state of emergency lasts seven days if the president declares it unilaterally, but up to 90 days if the national assembly confirms it.

Wednesday's parliamentary vote came on the eve of the January 19 inauguration of Barrow, whose election victory Jammeh initially recognised before promptly changing his mind.

Barrow is currently in Senegal and could, in theory, be sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, which is technically on Gambian soil.

Gambia is one of Africa's smallest countries and has had just two rulers since independence in 1965. Jammeh seized power more than two decades ago and his government has gained a reputation among ordinary Gambians and human rights activists for torturing and killing opponents.

‘Ban Ki-moon and Amnesty can go to hell’

Jammeh, who took power in a coup in 1994, is notorious for his bizarre and, at times, belligerent behaviour.

In May 2016, he told French magazine 'Jeune Afrique' that then UN Secretary General “Ban Ki-moon and [the human rights group] Amnesty can go to hell”, after they called for an investigation into the death of Gambian opposition leader Solo Sadeng while in prison.

“Who are they to ask that?” he demanded.

The Gambian president is also believed to have deployed countless members of the National Intelligence Agency to spy on and, if necessary, arrest his political opponents.

>> Read more: Gambians flee amid election violence fears

Jammeh has been accused of using any and all means at his disposal to repress political dissent in Gambia. His ruthless tactics have earned him a reputation as a dictator – a reputation he has embraced.

“I’m proud of it,” he told the magazine Jeune Afrique in May.

Jammeh also claims to have miraculous healing powers. In 2007, he boasted to having cured HIV/AIDS using medicinal herbs and magical incantations. He has also alleged to have successfully treated asthma, epilepsy and infertility, often demonstrating his special abilities – which he says he inherited from his father – on television.

Regional powers prepare military intervention

Pro-democracy activists across Africa welcomed his election defeat in December, and his subsequent refusal to step down has provoked a test of mettle for regional leaders.

Nigeria and other West African countries are preparing to intervene militarily and the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from the government, according to ministry sources and state television.

"The chiefs of defence staff of West African countries met yesterday (Monday) to discuss strategies on the best way to get Yahya Jammeh out," a senior Nigerian military source said.

"Some West African countries will be contributing troops, including Nigeria, for the operation," said the source, adding that the United Nations and African Union had offered support to regional body ECOWAS for the plan.

In addition, hundreds of Gambians have fled into Senegal, Gambia's only neighbour.

"We are scared. There are soldiers with guns all the time," said Awa Sanneh, 25, from Birkama in Gambia, who was leaving with two children and 24 other family members.

The Senegalese town of Diouloulou, 12 km (7 miles) south of the border point of Seleti, has seen 650 Gambians cross since Christmas and the flow has increased in recent days, the mayor's office said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)



Date created : 2017-01-18