'We must resist demonisation of minorities,' says Human Rights Watch

Western societies have to stand up for the importance of a rights-based democracy, and reject "populist visions where the rights of certain disfavoured minorities are dispensable," Human Rights Watch's Executive Director Ken Roth tells FRANCE 24.

In the 2017 edition of its annual report, that typically focuses on abuses in less-developed countries, Human Rights Watch issued a sharply worded warning that the rise of populist politicians in the United States and Europe presented a threat to rights and even democracy.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Roth acknowledged that populist movements "are responding to genuine concerns – loss of jobs, wage stagnation, some of the cultural changes of immigration."

But, he argued, "what makes the populists so dangerous is that they claim a special insight into the views of the majority, and they use that claim to justify stigmatising and really trouncing upon the rights of vulnerable minorities."

Reflecting on the "hateful rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump's campaign" for the White House, Roth said: "There is a real need for the public, for the press, for political leaders to say, 'this is not what we stand for'."

He added: "If a Trump foreign policy is about standing up for Putin’s view of the world rather than his victims’ one, we’re in trouble."

Date created : 2017-01-18