International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: The blowback against globalisation (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: UK to leave EU common market (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pardon my whistleblower: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pardon my whistleblower: Obama, security and surveillance (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

CAR citizens reluctantly leave makeshift camp

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: My French Film Festival, 'Stalin's Couch' and 'Birth of a Nation'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iraq: On the ground with French troops in Mosul

Read more

FACE-OFF

2017 French presidential election: Can newcomer Macron win?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: WEF considers challenges for Paris Climate Agreement

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

'We must resist demonisation of minorities,' says Human Rights Watch

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-18

Western societies have to stand up for the importance of a rights-based democracy, and reject "populist visions where the rights of certain disfavoured minorities are dispensable," Human Rights Watch's Executive Director Ken Roth tells FRANCE 24.

In the 2017 edition of its annual report, that typically focuses on abuses in less-developed countries, Human Rights Watch issued a sharply worded warning that the rise of populist politicians in the United States and Europe presented a threat to rights and even democracy.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Roth acknowledged that populist movements "are responding to genuine concerns – loss of jobs, wage stagnation, some of the cultural changes of immigration."

But, he argued, "what makes the populists so dangerous is that they claim a special insight into the views of the majority, and they use that claim to justify stigmatising and really trouncing upon the rights of vulnerable minorities."

Reflecting on the "hateful rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump's campaign" for the White House, Roth said: "There is a real need for the public, for the press, for political leaders to say, 'this is not what we stand for'."

He added: "If a Trump foreign policy is about standing up for Putin’s view of the world rather than his victims’ one, we’re in trouble."

Click on the player above to watch the full interview.

Date created : 2017-01-18

  • USA

    Trump sparks outrage by blasting congressman, civil rights icon on Twitter

    Read more

  • USA

    'Dangerous' Trump 'undermines our democracy', says Obama

    Read more

  • USA

    Is Donald Trump bad for your mental health?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility