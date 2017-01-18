Live: Obama gives last press conference as US president

US President Barack Obama is set to give his final presidential press conference on Wednesday, two days before he turns over the Oval Office to Donald Trump.

A president's farewell news conference is traditionally a mild-mannered ritual, but the rocky handover to Trump has given Obama's last presidential meeting with the press fresh political weight.

Click on the player below to watch it live, starting at 8:30pm Paris time (GMT+1).

