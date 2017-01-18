International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: The blowback against globalisation (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: UK to leave EU common market (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pardon my whistleblower: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pardon my whistleblower: Obama, security and surveillance (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

CAR citizens reluctantly leave makeshift camp

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: My French Film Festival, 'Stalin's Couch' and 'Birth of a Nation'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iraq: On the ground with French troops in Mosul

Read more

FACE-OFF

2017 French presidential election: Can newcomer Macron win?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: WEF considers challenges for Paris Climate Agreement

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Live: Obama gives last press conference as US president

© Saul Loeb, AFP | Barack Obama has given over 150 news conferences since becoming head of state eight years ago. .

Latest update : 2017-01-18

US President Barack Obama is set to give his final presidential press conference on Wednesday, two days before he turns over the Oval Office to Donald Trump.

A president's farewell news conference is traditionally a mild-mannered ritual, but the rocky handover to Trump has given Obama's last presidential meeting with the press fresh political weight.

Click on the player below to watch it live, starting at 8:30pm Paris time (GMT+1).

Date created : 2017-01-18

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility