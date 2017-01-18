International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Davos 2017: Hard Brexit 'a double-edged sword for Ireland'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers: A small slap for Valls, a major PR blow for his campaign

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Theresa May: 'It's my way or the highway'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian air force mistakenly bombs refugee camp, at least 50 dead

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit Means Hard Brexit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: UK to leave EU common market (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard Brexit, here we come: The blowback against globalisation (part 2)

Read more

ENCORE!

Art on the wire and online: Jean-Hubert Martin on curating in cyberspace

Read more

FOCUS

Inside China's answer to Silicon Valley

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Dozens killed in suicide attack on Gao military camp in northern Mali

© Souleymane Ag Anara, AFP | Archival picture shows soldiers in the back of a pickup truck in the northern Malian city of Gao on July 12, 2016

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-18

At least 33 people were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday when a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives near a military camp in Mali’s northern city of Gao, witnesses and a United Nations peacekeeping source said.

A Reuters reporter who arrived at the camp soon after the blast, which occurred at about 9 a.m. (0900 GMT), said he saw dozens of bodies lying on the ground alongside the wounded.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as helicopters circled overhead.

“It’s terrible,” Gao resident Kader Touré said. “The attack happened while they were having an assembly. I’ve just left the hospital where there were bodies ripped to pieces and bodies piled up.”

The army put the provisional toll at 25 but a source in the U.N. MINUSMA peacekeeping force said at least 33 were killed.

The camp was home to government soldiers and members of various rival armed groups which jointly patrol Mali’s restive desert north in line with a U.N.-brokered peace accord.

A French-led military intervention in 2013 drove back Islamist militants, including al Qaeda-linked groups, which had seized northern Mali a year earlier.

However, Islamist militants still operate in the region and insecurity is aggravated by tensions between local rebel groups and pro-government militias.

French interior minister Bruno Le Roux described the blast as a “major and highly symbolic attack” in an area visited only days ago by French President Francois Hollande.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-18

  • MALI

    France will continue to support Mali, Hollande tells France-Africa summit

    Read more

  • SAHEL - SECURITY

    Alleged mastermind of Ivorian resort attack arrested, says RFI

    Read more

  • MALI

    Search for kidnapped aid worker intensifies as French, Malians join forces

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility