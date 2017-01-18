Video: Migrants given hot breakfasts as cold snap grips Paris

A group of parents in northern Paris are providing breakfasts to migrants and homeless people, sometimes in front of their children’s school. It is a welcome gesture for those sleeping rough as France experiences its coldest winter in five years.

“Cartiers solidaires”, or Neighbourhoods United, is a group created by ordinary residents who wanted to help migrants sleeping outside their homes nightly.

“It’s a way to show ourselves, our children and the migrants that we don’t accept this situation,” Anne Louise Milne, a member of the group, told FRANCE 24.

A handful of improvised aid groups like Cartiers solidaires have come together in the French capital as authorities struggle with the sudden influx of refugees and migrants.

An official migrant centre in Paris welcomed its first occupants in November, just a week after police cleared thousands of refugees from an improvised camp in the city.

A recent cold snap across Europe has put many migrants at risk. Plummeting temperatures were blamed for the deaths of more than 20 people last week in Eastern Europe.

