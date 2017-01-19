International News 24/7

 

THE DEBATE

Davos Debate: Getting a fair share from multinationals (part 2)

THE DEBATE

Davos Debate: Getting a fair share from multinationals (part 1)

EYE ON AFRICA

Adama Barrow sworn in as President, Ecowas forces enter Gambia

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: Trump 'could hit the ball out of the park'

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: May's Brexit plan 'not realistic'

THE DEBATE

Showdown in Gambia: Foreign troops at border as Jammeh refuses to go (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Showdown in Gambia: Senegalese troops enter Country as Jammeh refuses to go (part 2)

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2017: Global leaders try to understand populist surge

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: What next for the global healthcare industry?

THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-19

Davos Debate: Getting a fair share from multinationals (part 1)

As business leaders, policymakers and NGOs gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, FRANCE 24 brings you a special debate on how countries should tax multinational companies. The panel discusses moves to clamp down on tax havens, the disadvantage facing developing countries in this area, and the best approach to taxation without discouraging investment.

Click here to watch PART TWO.

By Stephen CARROLL

Our guests

Angel Gurria

Secretary-General of the OECD

Valdis Dombrovskis

Vice-President for the Euro and Social dialogue, European Commission

Winnie Byanyima

Executive Director, Oxfam International

Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado

Vice President of Panama

Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish Finance Minister

