FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-01-21

Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs' legs, this week we focus on dishes the French love... and tourists find downright disgusting!

By Florence VILLEMINOT

