France's battered Socialists get last chance to sway voters in primary debate

Left-wing candidates spar in the last of three televised debates on Thursday ahead of a wide-open primary to designate a presidential candidate, with polls suggesting whoever wins will struggle to head off a humiliating defeat in the spring.

As the race tightens, the seven candidates vying for the Socialist nomination will be desperate to score points ahead of Sunday’s first round of voting, which will narrow the field to just two.

After five grueling years in power, they will also attempt to dispel the notion that France’s fractured and deeply unpopular ruling party is a fading force.

Polls suggest its candidate will fail to qualify for the second round of France’s presidential election on May 7, slipping behind conservative François Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Humiliatingly, the Socialist nominee is also tipped to fall behind hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon and centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, both of whom have shunned the primary.

Technically, the two-round primary is not only a Socialist affair, with an array of satellite micro-parties joining the fray under the peculiar banner of the “Belle Alliance Populaire” (Beautiful Popular Alliance).

However, only four candidates have a genuine chance of winning – all of them Socialist Party members.

Valls’s rough ride

While President François Hollande has ruled himself out of the race, whoever wins the Socialist ticket will be saddled with the legacy of the most unpopular president in modern French history.

That burden weighs especially on Hollande’s former prime minister, Manuel Valls, a divisive figure on the left, who stated he was “proud” of the Socialist government’s record in office during the first primary debate.

The frontrunner in the primary race, Valls has endured a wretched campaign so far, marked by spectacular policy U-turns as well as a flour-bombing and a face-slapping in broad daylight.

Seen by many as a centrist, the Spanish-born for premier has been at pains to burnish his left-wing credentials, promising to boost public spending, hike teachers’ pay and pump money into France’s cash-strapped universities.

But many of his pledges contradict his record in office, none more so than his vow to scrap the so-called 49-3, a notorious clause in the French constitution that allows governments to force through legislation without a vote - and which he repeatedly used while in office.

Valls was singled out for criticism during the first two debates, particularly by rival Vincent Peillon, a former education minister who is also vying for the centrist vote.

Peillon slammed the former prime minister’s restrictive policy on migrants, reproaching him for publicly criticising German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her open doors policy.

The former “philosopher-minister”, who has struck a rare Europhile note at a time of jingoistic patriotism and EU-bashing, also blasted Valls’s hardline stance on French secularism, which he argued was being distorted to antagonize the country’s large Muslim population.

Hamon crashes the party

While polls suggest Peillon’s sober, professorial pitch is struggling to find an audience, the two remaining Socialists in the contest – leftists Arnaud Montebourg and Benoît Hamon – both have a genuine chance of qualifying for the run-off.

The primary’s dark horse, Hamon has dominated the campaign and the first two debates with a slew of bold proposals that include a costly universal basic income – a fashionable idea that involves giving all citizens a basic wage, regardless of personal wealth.

A Bernie Sanders fan, Hamon says the digital age calls for a new social model in which the shrinking workload is spread out more evenly across society, people get more leisure time, and robots pay taxes on the wealth they create.

Outsider Hamon shakes up primary race

And while critics say France’s 35-hour work week is too short, he wants to cut it further.

Though Hamon’s rivals have lampooned his proposals as ruinous and unrealistic, the publicity has placed him at the heart of the contest – undercutting Montebourg’s more traditional leftist pitch.

The flamboyant former economy minister, who was kicked out of the Socialist government in 2014 after he slammed Hollande’s pro-business shift, was unusually subdued during the first two debates.

An advocate of protectionist policies and a strong state, Montebourg has pledged to levy a €5 billion supertax on banks and free France from the shackles of budgetary austerity.

A second round between Montebourg and Valls had long been billed as the likeliest scenario. But Hamon’s rise means nobody can now be certain of qualifying for the run-off.



