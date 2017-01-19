International News 24/7

 

Sports

Live: Yachters finish round-the-world Vendée Globe yacht race in record time

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-19

France’s Armel Le Cléac'h and the UK’s Alex Thomson on Thursday entered the final stretch of the round-the-world Vendée Globe yacht race. Watch their arrival at the finish line live on FRANCE 24.

Barring any last minute mishap, Le Cleac'h, who has led the pack for a month-and-a-half, will arrive at Les Sables-d'Olonne on France's Atlantic coast between 15:00 and 19:00 GMT.

After almost 74 days of racing both yachtsmen are destined to shatter François Gabart's 2012-2013 record of 78 days 2hr 16 min.

Gabart will be in the forecast crowd of over 350,000 waiting to give Le Cléac'h a hero's welcome when he finally arrives.

Click on the player below to watch their arrival.

Click here to follow their final approach on Vendée Globe's official website.

Date created : 2017-01-19

