Car ploughs into pedestrians in Melbourne

At least one person has died after a car ploughed into pedestrians, with reports of shots having been fired in the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday.

Several other people were injured and one man has been arrested, police and emergency services said, with witnesses saying on social media they had heard gunshots.

"He wasn't stopping and people walking were trying to get away and he just kept going and collected people on his way," one unnamed witness told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper.

Television footage from the scene showed a damaged red car with the front doors open and the windscreen smashed.

Other pictures showed what appeared to be a upturned baby pram.

Heavily armed officers were deployed on the streets in the heart of the city, which is hosting the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"At this stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Bourke and Queens St just before 2pm," Victoria Police said.

"Emergency services are assisting multiple patients but at least one person has been confirmed deceased."

Police added that the "exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined".

"We will provide further information when it comes to hand.

"Pedestrian access has been closed along Bourke Street between Williams and Swanston. Police are asking for the public to avoid the area."

Date created : 2017-01-20