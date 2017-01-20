Live: Trump protesters, supporters descend on Washington for Inauguration Day

Republican Donald Trump on Friday will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Follow the ceremony, as well as protests and other events planned for Inauguration Day, on FRANCE 24’s live blog.
Republican Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at noon (17:00 GMT) outside the US Capitol building.
The ceremony is expected to draw around 900,000 people, including protesters, with some 28,000 officers on hand to secure downtown Washington.
Follow FRANCE 24's live blog below for all the latest Inauguration Day news.
