Men's fashion: Winter 2017/2018 collections shake up gender barriers

Turkish writer Aslı Erdoğan speaks out about her time behind bars

Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

DAVOS 2017: Has the bubble burst?

DAVOS 2017: Summit overshadowed by geopolitical changes

DAVOS 2017: 'Mixed messages' from Trump, says Maersk CEO

Video: Meeting anti-Trump activists

Burundi: Fear and Exile

DAVOS 2017: Urban-rural divide defies populist wave

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-01-20

Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

Some 15 years ago, Zimbabwe was hit by an economic meltdown. White farmers, who owned large farms, had their land expropriated and redistributed. This move had been promised by President Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980. But the new owners lacked experience on how to run the farms, leading to a massive drop in production. In 2009, inflation reached astronomical levels. Today, although the situation has stabilised, Zimbabweans still live in fear of a return to hyperinflation.

By Caroline DUMAY

2017-01-06 South Sudan

S. Sudan: World’s youngest nation faces bleak future

More than five years after its independence, South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is plagued by civil war. The regular army and rebel troops have been fighting since 2013....

2016-12-16 Africa

DR Congo: Goma, a city living on the edge

Nearly 15 years after the deadly eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano and four years after the M23 rebel offensive, Goma is still tending its wounds. Amid uneven reconstruction...

2016-11-18 Iran

A decade after quake, Iran heritage site waits for tourists

A major earthquake devastated the UNESCO world heritage city of Bam in Iran in December 2003. 26,000 people died and 30,000 were injured. Much of the city was destroyed,...

2016-11-04 Italy

Residents of quake-hit Italian city still waiting to go home

With Italy still reeling from a series of earthquakes that started in August, FRANCE 24 returned to the city of L'Aquila, which was devastated by a massive quake in 2009. Seven...

