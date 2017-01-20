Video: Threat of economic crisis still looms in Zimbabwe

Some 15 years ago, Zimbabwe was hit by an economic meltdown. White farmers, who owned large farms, had their land expropriated and redistributed. This move had been promised by President Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980. But the new owners lacked experience on how to run the farms, leading to a massive drop in production. In 2009, inflation reached astronomical levels. Today, although the situation has stabilised, Zimbabweans still live in fear of a return to hyperinflation.
