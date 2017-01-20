International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'On Inauguration Day, respect for the office and hope for the nation'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers before Trump's inauguration: 'Here we go!'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Davos Debate: Getting a fair share from multinationals

Read more

THE DEBATE

Davos Debate: Getting a fair share from multinationals (part 2)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Adama Barrow sworn in as president, ECOWAS forces enter Gambia

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: Trump 'could hit the ball out of the park'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

DAVOS 2017: May's Brexit plan 'not realistic'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Showdown in Gambia: Foreign troops at border as Jammeh refuses to go (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Showdown in Gambia: Senegalese troops enter as Jammeh refuses to go (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

IS group destroys part of Roman ampitheatre in Palmyra

© Maher Al Mounes, AFP | A general view showing part of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on March 27, 2016

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-20

Islamic State militants have destroyed one of the most famous monuments in the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tetrapylon, and the facade of its Roman Theatre, Syrian antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters on Friday.

The Syrian government lost control of Palmyra to Islamic State in December, the second time the jihadist group had overrun the UNESCO world heritage site in the six-year-long Syrian conflict.

The Tetrapylon, marking a junction along Palmyra’s grand colonnade, comprises a raised stone platform with matching structures of four columns positioned at each of its corners.

Satellite imagery sent by Abdulkarim to Reuters showed it largely destroyed, with only four of 16 columns still standing and the stone platform apparently covered in rubble.

The imagery also showed extensive damage to monuments on the stage of the Roman Theatre, with several towering stone structures apparently also destroyed.

Abdulkarim said if Islamic State remained in control of Palmyra “it means more destruction”. He said the destruction took place sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, according to the satellite imagery of the site.

Islamic State had previously captured Palmyra in 2015, and held it for 10 months until Syrian government forces backed by allied militia and Russian air power managed to drive them from the city last March.

During its previous spell in control of Palmyra, Islamic State destroyed other monuments there, including its 1,800-year-old monumental arch. Palmyra, known in Arabic as Tadmur, stands at the crossroads of the ancient world.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-20

  • SYRIA

    IS group stages fierce attack on Syrian army enclave

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    As Palmyra falls, Paris heritage show looks to the future

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    IS group retakes control of Palmyra, Homs governor confirms

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility