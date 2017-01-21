International News 24/7

 

Europe

Students killed and scores injured in northern Italy bus crash

© Handout Polizia di Stato, AFP | Firefighters standing next to the wreckage of a bus carrying Hungarian teenagers after it struck a pylon and burst into flames.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-21

Italian police say 16 people died and some 40 injured when a bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona.

Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and it was not clear why the bus went off the road.

The bus was returning to Budapest carrying students aged between 15 and 17 years. Police say 16 were severe burns were pulled from the wreckage.

In Budapest, the foreign ministry said there were 54 passengers, including adults accompanying the students, and two drivers aboard, but they believe the actual number was higher. 

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-01-21

