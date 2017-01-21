International News 24/7

 

Americas

Live: Thousands join anti-Trump Women’s March around the world

© Andrew Murray, AFP | Women protesters march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration, in Sydney on January 21, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-21

A day after Donald Trump was sworn into office, thousands of protesters are joining marches organised by women’s rights groups in cities across the world with a major rally expected in Washington DC.

  • A number of human rights groups, such as Amnesty International, and women’s groups, such as Planned Parenthood, are supporting the demonstration in Washington DC.
  • Organisers say the demonstration aims to bring together "people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds" in a bid to secure immigrant and women’s rights.

Date created : 2017-01-21

  • USA

    'American carnage': Donald Trump takes the reins of a divided nation

    Read more

  • USA

    Donald Trump takes office as 45th US president

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump signs executive order targeting ‘Obamacare’

    Read more

