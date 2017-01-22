International News 24/7

 

France

Live: Benoît Hamon and Manuel Valls take top spots in first round of left-wing primary

Video by Clément BONNEROT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-22

French voters on Sunday are casting their ballots in the first round of the left-wing presidential primary. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest news and poll results.

    • Seven left-wing candidates are vying for the ruling Socialist Party’s nomination, approximately three months before France’s two-round presidential election on April 23 and May 7.
    • In a surprise move in December, French President François Hollande announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the race wide open.
    • The primary includes four former ministers and Socialist Party members: Manuel Valls, Arnaud Montebourg, Benoit Hamon and Vincent Peillon. It also includes three candidates from satellite left-wing parties: Jean-Luc Bennahmias, François de Rugy and Sylvia Pinel.

    FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S SOCIALIST PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY – JANUARY 22, 2017

Date created : 2017-01-22

