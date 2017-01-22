Live: Benoît Hamon and Manuel Valls take top spots in first round of left-wing primary

• Seven left-wing candidates are vying for the ruling Socialist Party’s nomination, approximately three months before France’s two-round presidential election on April 23 and May 7.

• In a surprise move in December, French President François Hollande announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the race wide open.

• The primary includes four former ministers and Socialist Party members: Manuel Valls, Arnaud Montebourg, Benoit Hamon and Vincent Peillon. It also includes three candidates from satellite left-wing parties: Jean-Luc Bennahmias, François de Rugy and Sylvia Pinel.

FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S SOCIALIST PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY – JANUARY 22, 2017

