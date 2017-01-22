'This is what democracy looks like': Hundreds of thousands turn out for anti-Trump Women's March

A day after President Donald Trump took office, hundreds of thousands turned out to "inaugurate the resistance" – as many placards put it – on Saturday at a vast Women's March in Washington and at dozens of protests around the world.

They came in their droves, bussed in from seemingly every corner of the USA, descending on the nation's capital to voice their opposition to the new president, primarily his views on women, but also show support for a long list of causes that many on the left of American politics fear are now about to be trampled on.

'The beginning of years of protest'

"I have to protest this president, I have to stand with women and not only women, with people of colour, with the LGBT community, with Planned Parenthood," said Rita, a 47-year-old graphic designer from Portland, Oregon.

It's at times like this when I realise that my hope in democracy is not all lost. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/bhYvX3liYp — eve (@evebennettx) 22 January 2017

"Trump is a fascist, a horrible person and I don't think he represents the majority of the country and he certainly doesn't represent my beliefs.

"I hope this is the beginning of years of protest against this president and years of change."

Rita carried a sign reading "Tiny hands, giant ass****", one of thousands of homemade placards sporting slogans deriding the 45th president of the United States and his political agenda in often imaginative ways: "Women just want to have fundamental rights", "Keep your theology off my biology", "Tweet women with respect", or simply "I am scared".

A day earlier, tens of thousands had flocked to the National Mall in Washington to witness Trump's inauguration.

During his inauguration speech, Trump had proclaimed that "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again". Those in Washington and other cities were hoping January 21st would be the day they showed the new president he did not speak for them.

Global protests

The crowd for Saturday's protest seemed to significantly dwarf that of the day before, however. Although there were no official figures available, the march organisers said more than half a million had taken part – significantly more than the 200,000 they had been expecting.

"Visuals are very important. You can deny numbers, you can deny data, but you cannot deny the sight of such a huge number of people all standing together," said 37-year-old teacher Holly, who had travelled to the march from Connecticut with her friend Sarah, also a teacher.

"This is a good opportunity to show Trump that people will stand up if he tries to take our liberties away," Sarah added.

With many of the barricades, banners, seating and signage still in place for the previous day's pageantry, the protesters thronged the Mall, surrounded the Washington Monument and other landmarks and swarmed along side streets. Whereas the day before red "Make America Great Again" baseball hats had been ubiquitous, many of the protesters on Saturday sported pink knitted hats, dubbed "pussy hats" in reference to Trump's infamous taped "Grab them by the pussy" remark.

Similar scenes were repeated in cities across the US and, indeed, throughout the world. More than 500,000 took part in a march in Los Angeles, according to police figures, and more than 120,000 in Chicago. From London to Sydney, Bangkok to Cape Town via Rome, Paris and Berlin, demonstrations took place across the globe.

'This is what democracy looks like'

In Washington, the city's infrastructure creaked under the strain of so many people.

The subway was filled to capacity, some streets became so jammed with demonstrators that movement became impossible, despite the best efforts of a few official march marshals trying to direct the crowd.

Some people clambered up walls, others climbed trees or traffic lights to escape the crowds or get a better view of the sea of people below.

The hundreds of portaloos set up for the inauguration had been padlocked shut. Some took matters into their own hands, smashing off the locks with rocks or whatever else they could find to gain access.

The scene was often chaotic, but the atmosphere was generally jovial and friendly, with no sign of the trouble that led to more than 200 arrests on Friday.

"Show me what democracy looks like," cried one woman from the branch of a tree not far from the National Museum of the American Indian. "This is what democracy looks like," the crowd yelled back in unison.

"I was here to protest the Iraq war in 200", said Sara, a 52-year-old from Milwaukee. "But this is much bigger."

Sara venue du Wisconsin. Elle a manifesté vs guerre en Irak sous Bush. Jms vu une telle mobilisation. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/lea69rbPcG — Yona Helaoua (@YonaHelaoua) 21 January 2017

"I’m pleasantly surprised by the turnout," added Camilla, a DC resident in her 30s. "I guess as DC is a progressive city, nobody showed up yesterday at the inauguration and preferred to come today."

'Love trumps hate'

While women certainly made up the majority of the marchers in Washington, there was no shortage of men showing their solidarity.

"We're here because of Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding women and minorities," said Richard, a 23-year-old from Boston who travelled to Washington for the march with his mother and sister.

"I'm personally not the attacked by what he is saying – I'm a white male from a relatively good economic background – but it's important we all stand together, women's rights concern everyone,"

"Women's rights are just so important," added his friend Leo, 27, from Los Angeles.

"Women are behind everything, none of us would be here without them. Women's rights are everyone's rights."

Richard et Leo, de Boston et LA. "On est des H blancs et mais on a pas voté Trump. Le féminisme = la cause du 21e s" pic.twitter.com/J65QVRKFAU — Yona Helaoua (@YonaHelaoua) 21 January 2017

The only sign of possible friction came from a group of fundamentalist Christians who had taken up position not far from the White House. But the response that came from the crowd was nothing more than some cheerful dancing and a chant of "Love trumps hate."

They may even have been heard in the Oval Office, where the day before Trump had already set about ringing in the changes many of his supporters had been demanding, including signing an executive order aimed at halting Obamacare. They may well find though there words have fallen on deaf ears.

