THE DEBATE

Splintered Left: French Socialists divided ahead of primary runoff (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Splintered Left: Are Europe's social democrats obsolete? (part 2)

EYE ON AFRICA

New President says Jammeh has agreed to cede power

ACROSS AFRICA

France finally grants Senegalese vets citizenship

THE OBSERVERS

Pollution threatens island paradise of Mauritius, and one Cameroonian expat's quest to bring safe drinking water to his country

THE INTERVIEW

Publicis boss encourages firms to move staff to Paris post-Brexit

THE INTERVIEW

'Fake news has had almost no impact on Wikipedia'

FOCUS

Iraq: Embedded with French special forces in Mosul

ENCORE!

Dominique Dalcan: Godfather of French 90s pop returns to his roots

Middle East

First day of Syria peace talks in Astana ends ‘without breakthrough’

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-23

A first day of indirect peace talks between Syrian rebels and the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Kazakhstan's capital Astana ended Monday without any apparent breakthrough, sources told AFP.

"Our delegation's meetings are over for today," a source close to the regime told AFP, after rebel spokesman Yehya al-Aridi told reporters the opposition's meetings were also done for the day.

Monday's talks, organised by rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran, could have marked the first time armed rebel groups directly negotiate with Assad's regime since the conflict began in 2011.

But the rebels backed out of direct talks because of the regime's ongoing bombardment and attacks near Damascus.

The rebels, however, participated in indirect talks with the regime and held a three-way meeting with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, an encounter Aridi described as "long and productive".

Aridi told reporters the "two sides are working on issues relating to the confirmation of the ceasefire" brokered last month by Ankara and Moscow.

He said that the rebel delegation had met with Russia -- which launched a bombing campaign in support of Assad in September 2015 -- and discussed "achieving a ceasefire in Syria".

The talks are scheduled to continue on Tuesday, with Aridi saying he expected they would take place "through mediation."

More than 310,000 people have been killed and more than half of Syria's population displaced since the start of the nearly six-year conflict.

Date created : 2017-01-23

