Ringing the bells of northern France

'Trump Administration Starts with Big Lie Over Small Thing'

Samsung blames batteries for Galaxy Note 7 explosions

EU Transport Commissioner: 'We are preparing legislation on drones'

French left-wing primary: The 'two lefts' go to war

The problem with posted workers: Free movement or free labour?

French education: Reinventing the idea of school

Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

Station F: Putting Paris on the global tech map

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-23

French left-wing primary: The 'two lefts' go to war

The French papers focus on round one of the left-wing presidential primary which took place on Sunday. Benoit Hamon suprised many by finishing first, followed closely by former prime minister Manuel Valls in second. The two finalists represent two opposing wings within the Socialist Party. Will the "modernist" left survive to round two?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2017-01-23 Syria

'Trump Administration Starts with Big Lie Over Small Thing'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Mon. 23.01.17: Papers around the world focus on Syrian peace talks kicking off in Kazakhstan. Stateside, papers wonder what Donald Trump achieved during...

2017-01-20 Gambia

'On Inauguration Day, respect for the office and hope for the nation'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Fri. 20.01.17: The volatile situation in Gambia is in the spotlight today. But the real story dominating the press is the upcoming inauguration of Donald...

2017-01-20 Donald Trump

French papers before Trump's inauguration: 'Here we go!'

FRENCH PAPERS - Fri. 20.01.17: All eyes are on the US today as the country gets ready to inaugurate its 45th president: Donald J. Trump. French papers are alarmed by the...

2017-01-19 François Hollande

Is Hollande eyeing 'European Council president' post after he steps down?

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Thursday, January 19: The seven candidates hoping to be the French left's presidential pick go head-to-head in the final debate before the primaries this...

